Dubai Islands sales hit $953m in May as investors flock to waterfront projects

Dubai’s property market continues to surge, with Dubai Islands emerging as one of the city’s most dynamic districts for investors and homeowners.

The reimagined archipelago, formerly known as Palm Deira, recorded nearly AED3.5bn ($953m) in sales in May 2025 alone, underscoring growing demand for its waterfront lifestyle and new generation of integrated developments.

The momentum comes as Dubai’s wider real estate sector delivered record-breaking results in the second quarter of 2025, reaching AED151.8bn ($41.3bn) in total sales value — a 46 per cent year-on-year increase across 50,485 units sold.

Dubai Islands real estate

Blagoje Antic, Chairman of the Board and CEO of DHG, said: “Dubai Islands is a natural extension of Dubai’s coastal legacy—reimagined through a modern lens. As a Swiss real estate and construction group with developments in the UAE, we are seeing strong interest from both local and international buyers looking for communities that combine lifestyle, sustainable value, and fast access to the rest of Dubai.

“With its prime waterfront location, new infrastructure investments, and inclusion in the city’s long-term urban vision, Dubai Islands offers investors both capital growth and attractive returns.

“We believe it will become one of Dubai’s most desirable destinations, setting a new benchmark for integrated coastal living.”

Adding to the appeal is a new generation of projects, including DHG’s AED260m ($70.8m) Dubai Islands development set to launch soon.

The project will feature modern layouts, premium construction materials, and luxury amenities such as a rooftop swimming pool with panoramic waterfront views.