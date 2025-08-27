Dubai real estate: Samana Hills South 2 sells out in under 90 minutes at Dubai South launch

Property developer Samana Developers has sold all units in its latest project, Samana Hills South 2, during the launch event. The Dubai South development sold out in under 90 minutes.

The project comprises two six-storey towers containing 140 units. The development includes studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, with prices starting from AED 599,000. Handover is scheduled for October 2028.

The towers feature large windows, eco-friendly elements and interior finishes. The design focuses on energy efficiency.

Samana Hills South 2 sells out

Residents will have access to amenities across the ground and first floors. These include a BBQ area, adult and children’s pools, a Jacuzzi, sunken seating, a pool deck and an outdoor cinema. The development also provides an outdoor gym, indoor gym and children’s play area.

The launch follows the success of Samana Hills South, which sold out within 90 minutes of its launch.

That AED 400 million development is located near Al Maktoum International Airport and featured 510 studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, said: “Following the resounding success of Samana Hills South 1, we witnessed an unprecedented demand for Samana Hills South 2, which sold out in a remarkable 90 minutes. This exceptional performance is a testament to the strength of Dubai’s real estate market, particularly the off-plan sector, which saw prices per square foot rise by nearly 29 per cent in Q1 2025.”

Farooq added: “Dubai South has cemented its status as a prime investment hub, fuelled by the visionary $35 billion expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport. In 2025 alone, we’ve seen property prices here jump by an average of 25 per cent and rental rates by 20 per cent, all while offering an impressive 60 per cent affordability advantage over prime city areas. This truly highlights Dubai’s unparalleled potential and its consistent ability to redefine global real estate benchmarks.”

The development adds to Samana Developers’ portfolio, which now exceeds AED 17 billion. In the first half of 2025, the company secured fifth position among off-plan sellers in Dubai.

The developer recorded its best monthly sales figure of AED 1.1 billion in June 2025, contributing to 40 per cent growth in first-half sales.