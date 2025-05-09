Hollywood actor Terry Crews buys apartment at Binghatti Aquarise launch in Dubai

Renowned Hollywood actor and television personality Terry Crews is the latest global celebrity to acquire a residential property in Dubai, with the actor officially signing up for an apartment at Binghatti Aquarise.

True to filmy style, the signing event took place live on stage at the Coca-Cola Arena, where Crews was the exclusive host of the launch event of the latest residential project by Binghatti Developers.

The high-energy launch attracted over 12,000 attendees, including VIP investors, top brokers, and representatives from leading global firms.

Crews joins the developer’s growing list of international celebrity homeowners, including Neymar Jr., Andrea Bocelli, and Aymeric Laporte, reaffirming the brand’s position as a leading force in luxury real estate with international appeal.

Welcoming star Crews to the community of homeowners in the project, Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti Developers, said the milestone reflects the rising confidence in the company’s visionary developments and further cements Dubai’s status as a premier global hub for luxury living and real estate investment.

The project is scheduled for completion by March 2027.

Binghatti Aquarise, where Crews made his purchase, introduces an entirely new standard of residential resort living to the heart of Dubai, offering a combination of luxury, innovation, and lifestyle-driven design, the company said.

One of its most notable features is a sprawling 27,000 sq. ft. artificial beach, offering residents a curated shoreline experience within the city.

The project, being touted as a new architectural landmark in Business Bay, comprises 1,598 units, offering a diverse selection of premium studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, ultra-spacious 3- and 4-bedroom residences, and exclusive royal suites.

The development also features an infinity pool measuring 44 meters in length and 12 meters in width, providing sweeping panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa and the surrounding skyline, offering both leisure and spectacle in one experience.