Inside Discovery Dunes – Dubai’s newest ultra luxury enclave where plots command up to $50 million

As wealth continues to flow into the United Arab Emirates at an unprecedented rate, Discovery Land Company’s first Middle Eastern venture is well underway. Discovery Dunes, the region’s first members-only residential community , arrives as the emirate’s property market experiences a major investment boom and promises to change the game of luxury living in the region.

Spanning across 26.1 million square feet (600 acres) in the prestigious Golf District of Dubai South, the largest single urban masterplan development in the UAE, this low-density haven will accommodate 340 residences. Since its soft launch just months ago, demand has been extraordinarily strong, with the developer reporting a 25 per cent increase in pricing and approximately 60 per cent of the first phase already sold through word-of-mouth alone to an international mix of European, Middle Eastern, and American buyers.

This reception comes as little surprise in a market where super-prime properties valued above $25 million saw transactions double last year, with Dubai outperforming traditional luxury capitals like London and New York. According to Savills’ 2024 Prime Global Cities Index, Dubai, alongside Sydney, is projected to lead the world in prime property value increases, with expected growth between 4 per cent and 9.9 per cent.

The luxury segment has seen a remarkable 47 per cent increase in transactions over AED10 million compared to the same period last year, according to Knight Frank. Dubai has cemented its position as one of the world’s most dynamic wealth hubs. Between 2014 and 2024, Dubai recorded an impressive 102 per cent growth in its millionaire population, with the city now home to 81,200 resident millionaires, including 237 centi-millionaires and 20 billionaires. This influx of wealth reinforces the emirate’s position as a premier destination for luxury real estate, with developments like Discovery Dunes catering precisely to this demographic’s expectations.

An era of ultra-exclusive living

Discovery Dunes offers ultra-private, low-density living — 340 residences spread across 26.1 million square feet. The development reflects the growing shift towards design-led luxury living as high-net-worth individuals increasingly seek privacy and curated lifestyle experiences rather than just opulent homes.

“As a global destination where UHNWIs seek luxury, innovation, and privacy, Dubai was a natural first choice for Discovery’s expansion into the Middle East,” noted Mike Meldman, Discovery Land Company Founder and Chairman.

“Discovery Dunes is unlike anything in the region – our model for amenity-driven environments and family-oriented living has shaped our exclusive communities around the globe. At Discovery Dunes, we honour Dubai’s rich culture and scenic landscape while staying true to our standard of providing unforgettable experiences for generations to come.”

The ultra-luxury private member development is an intimate haven designed for like-minded families seeking a safe and serene environment to create long-lasting memories. Each Discovery property reflects its natural surroundings — a philosophy clearly evident in Discovery Dunes, where the desert landscape informs every aspect of the development’s design and experience.

Bespoke residences for the discerning few

Discovery Dunes offers a thoughtfully curated selection of land plots, designed to cater to a discerning range of buyers. With a focus on exclusivity and concierge-driven living, it provides an opportunity for those seeking a truly unique experience.

The Estate Land Plots, ranging from 36,747 square feet to 73,119 square feet, provide the highest level of personalisation within the community, with expansive golf views and an abundance of private space. Signature Land Plots, ideally located near club amenities, range from 27,878 to 51,681 square feet, offering a perfect balance of privacy, space, and convenience, tailored for families seeking a sophisticated yet streamlined ease of ownership experience.

For those seeking a refined level of space, the Lifestyle Land Plots start from 22,317 square feet, blending privacy with efficient layouts and convenient access to the community’s amenities. Both the Signature and Lifestyle land plots are designed to accommodate a variety of luxury residences, including the signature Dune Villas, which range from 5,300 to 15,000 square feet and are crafted by world-renowned architects Olson Kundig and Champalimaud Design.

Dubai’s first and only truly private golf course

At the heart of Discovery Dunes is Dubai’s first private golf course, designed by the legendary Tom Fazio.

Free from tee-time restrictions and welcome to all-level golfers, from beginners to professionals, the course is complemented by a state-of-the-art clubhouse, practice facilities equipped with TrackMan technology, and two signature comfort stations offering premium refreshments inspired by local flavours.

True to Discovery Land Company’s fundamental value of bringing high-quality leisure to residents’ doorstep, Discovery Dunes provides a relaxed environment paired with world-class facilities.

Blending sport and sociability, the course provides members a setting to play, unwind and connect, allowing members to enjoy the game at their own pace without the constraints typically found at conventional golf clubs.

At the heart of Discovery Dunes is Dubai’s first private golf course, designed by the legendary Tom Fazio. Image: Supplied

Curated lifestyle experiences

Beyond golf, Discovery Dunes provides an extensive range of amenities designed for an ultra-luxury lifestyle. An equestrian centre offers elite training and riding opportunities, while a kids’ club provides engaging activities and programs designed to inspire and entertain younger members. The adventure park includes sports courts, a surf rider, and educational experiences.

Members can enjoy a selection of pools, perfect for relaxation, recreation, or fitness. One of the key offerings is Discovery’s signature recreational service, the Outdoor Pursuits Program, featuring a dedicated on-site team that crafts personalised experiences tailored to all skill levels, age groups, and local interests. Activities range from road biking and guided bike tours to padel, kite surfing, and a wide array of other adventures both at Discovery Dunes and in the other Emirates.

Discovery Dunes also houses a Clubhouse with sweeping views featuring a health and wellness centre complete with a gym and a variety of fitness classes. Separately, a purpose-built clinic further enhances the community’s comprehensive offering.

Families can enjoy an organic farm and greenhouse that promote sustainable farming techniques and farm-to-table dining, reflecting the development’s commitment to environmental stewardship and healthy living.

Concierge-driven living

A dedicated concierge-style services team enhances members’ experiences through various tasks such as organising travel arrangements, home preparations while residents are away, restaurant reservations, and booking golf lessons, just to name a few.

This service philosophy ensures that residents can focus entirely on enjoying their time within the community, with daily logistics managed seamlessly by professionals who anticipate needs before they arise.

For added ease and exclusivity, Discovery Dunes features a private helipad, offering swift and seamless access for members travelling from other Emirates or further afield to the community.

The development’s proximity to several private jet terminals at Dubai World Central ensures international residents can arrive directly at their sanctuary with minimal transit time.

Families can enjoy an organic farm and greenhouse that promote sustainable farming techniques and farm-to-table dining. Image: Supplied

The best of both worlds

What truly sets Discovery Dunes apart is its innovative dual presence in Dubai. While the main development offers a private sanctuary in Dubai South, members also enjoy exclusive access to Discovery Downtown, a private city club located in the Dubai Edition Hotel, offering dining, a golf simulator, and breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa.

This dual-location concept allows members to transition effortlessly between their secluded residential enclave and Dubai’s vibrant urban core – a feature unique among residential developments in the UAE.

Members can begin their day with a peaceful breakfast overlooking the golf course, conduct business meetings at Discovery Downtown, and return to their tranquil residence in the evening, experiencing the best of both worlds without compromise.

Strategic location in Dubai’s growth corridor

Discovery Dunes offers its members exceptional convenience being a short drive away from the Al Maktoum International Airport, which is projected to become the world’s largest airport with a capacity of 260 million passengers.

The new airport is poised to transform the surrounding Dubai South region into a vibrant hub for residential and commercial activity with property demand expected to exceed 100,000 homes in the coming decade.

The Dubai government has recently announced AED 272 billion projected expenditure between 2025 and 2027 with 46 per cent being allocated to infrastructure, which includes the new airport development.

This strategic investment ensures that Discovery Dunes residents will benefit from world-class connectivity and appreciating property values as Dubai South evolves into one of the emirate’s most dynamic districts.

The perfect timing as Dubai becomes leading wealth migration hotspot

The UAE’s overall financial wealth is expected to continue growing in the upcoming years, generated by family offices and UHNWIs, and is anticipated to contribute an additional $500 billion to the overall economy by 2026 as per a survey conducted by KPMG and Agreus.

The continuous overall growth of the economy will pave the way to new revolutionary developments and projects that will help meet the current demand of these wealthy individuals and families, providing them with additional incentive of choosing the UAE as either their permanent or secondary home destination.

For Dubai’s increasingly sophisticated luxury market, Discovery Dunes represents not just another high-end development, but the arrival of a globally proven concept in creating communities where privacy, exceptional amenities, and family-focused living come together in perfect harmony.