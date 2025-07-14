Saudi Arabia shuts down 10 offices in crackdown on travel operators

Saudi Arabia has cracked down on travel agents in the country for violating regulations, including operating without licenses and organising unauthorised Umrah and visitation packages.

As part of its campaign to regulate tourism-related activities and ensure compliance with official licensing and operational standards across the Kingdom, the Ministry of Tourism has shut down 10 travel service offices in Riyadh.

The ministry said it will impose legal penalties on violators, including fines of up to SAR50,000 (US$13,333), which can rise to SAR1 million (US$270,000) for repeat offenses. These offices also face closure, depending on the severity of the violations.

The violations included transporting pilgrims using unlicensed vehicles and accommodating them in unauthorised hospitality facilities in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

According to the ministry, the inspections targeted travel and tourism agencies operating without the required permits or outside the scope of their approved activities.

The initiative aims to protect the rights of tourists and visitors while enhancing the overall quality of services in line with Saudi Arabia’s tourism strategy.

The Ministry has urged all licensed tourism operators to strictly adhere to the terms and requirements of their permits, and called on the public to deal only with officially licensed agencies to safeguard their rights and ensure a safe and reliable travel experience.