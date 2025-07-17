Object 1 launches 316-Unit VERDAN1A development in Dubai Land Residence Complex

Object 1 has announced the launch of VERDAN1A, a multi-phase residential development comprising 316 units in Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC), as the district establishes itself as one of the city’s fastest-growing residential hubs.

The project, inspired by the word verde meaning green, reflects Object 1’s commitment to building communities that go beyond function to build connection, vitality, and holistic well-being.

VERDAN1A: Sustainable living in DLRC

The development’s design is rooted in sustainability, offering a living environment that nurtures the body, mind, and soul.

The launch coincides with infrastructure upgrades in the area, including the upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line, which will improve connectivity for DLRC residents.

From 2022 to 2025, unit prices in DLRC have surged by 64 per cent, achieving an annual growth rate of 18 per cent.

Investors and experts identify DLRC as a district for future urban expansion, thanks to its investment potential, pricing, and rental yields.

VERDAN1A 1 offers 208 units, whilst VERDAN1A 2 adds another 108 units, with both phases featuring resort-style amenities.

Image: Supplied

Residents can enjoy a swimming pool, kids’ pool, gym, sauna, clubhouse, and children’s play areas. VERDAN1A 1 also provides a yoga and meditation zone, CrossFit area, cinema, outdoor showers, and open-air lounges. VERDAN1A 2 features a BBQ space for outdoor gatherings.

The project’s construction will comply with the Dubai Green Building Regulations and Specifications, which set standards for insulation and energy efficiency through regulated R-values for walls, roofs, and glazing systems.

These measures align with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 initiative and reflect the national emphasis on reducing emissions, enhancing liveability, and building climate-resilient infrastructure.

Tatiana Tonu, CEO at Object 1, said: “The number of transactions in Dubai Land Residence Complex has grown nearly sixfold over three years. This growth signals rising buyer confidence and sustained market momentum. The launch of VERDAN1A directly addresses this demand within the rapidly evolving Dubailand master district. The project is designed to promote sustainable urban living while contributing to the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan for inclusive growth and enhanced livability.”

Image: Supplied

Set for completion in Q3 2027, VERDAN1A reinforces Object 1’s presence in Dubai’s residential sector and aligns with the UAE’s national vision for development.

By integrating eco-conscious design, green construction practices, and a wellness-first approach, the project aims to contribute to a future where urban living and community well-being go hand in hand.