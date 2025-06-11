Royal Development Holding announces its maiden project on Al Reem Island

Royal Development Holding, a recently formed boutique real estate development company of Emirates Stallions Group , is launching its inaugural project – an AED 1.6 billion (US$440 million) branded residence development on Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island alongside the UAE-based SAAS Properties.

The project is part of the prestigious Autograph Collection by Marriott.

No other details of the project, like the number of units, specifications, prices, or amenities, were mentioned.

Royal Development Holding launches branded residences

Tariq Nazzal, General Manager of Royal Development Holding, commented: “We’re proud to tie up with the leading name in the luxury real estate sector, SAAS Properties, for the development of Abu Dhabi’s first Autograph Collection Residence.

“This collaboration reflects the legacy of trust our brand carries in delivering high-end properties, including branded residences. Our new venture with Marriott is just the beginning of a series of luxury developments that will showcase our innovation, creativity, and craftsmanship in evolving spaces and elevating lives.”

Ahmed Al Qassimi, Chief Executive Officer of SAAS Properties, added: “This marks our second partnership with Marriott. With a well-established presence in Abu Dhabi, particularly on Al Reem Island, we are excited to further strengthen our contribution to one of the capital’s most dynamic and sought-after destinations. We aim to enrich the Capital’s evolving skyline and deliver a distinctive lifestyle offering that embodies our signature approach to luxury and design excellence.”

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East and Luxury, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International, said: “Our Autograph Collection Residences are known for their creative vision, heartfelt design and authenticity – and this property is no exception. With a unique spirit, it is reflective of the original, careful craftsmanship of each handpicked residential property within the growing Autograph Collection portfolio.”