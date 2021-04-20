Dubai shuts 53 food businesses for Covid violations during Q1

Dubai Municipality has announced that it has closed down 53 food establishments during the first quarter of this year for violating Covid-19 protocols.

The authority added that inspection campaigns are continuing during Ramadan to ensure that food establishments meet the requirements for transporting, storing, preparing and displaying food products and materials.

Sultan Al Taher, head of Food Inspection Section in the municipality said that the officials conducted 13,775 inspections to food establishments during the first quarter of 2021, with 12,438 of them complying with food safety requirements.

He said in comments published by state news agency WAM that while 53 food outlets were closed during the first quarter, 1,133 other establishments were also issued warnings.

The most prominent violations that were detected were failure to adhere to social distancing and failure to wear personal safety equipment such as masks and gloves during food preparation.

“During their visits, the municipality inspectors check the daily follow-up records of workers’ hygiene, the sterilisation and disinfection operations, in addition to ensuring that food safety requirements are applied while receiving food items, food preparation, storage, display at healthy temperatures, and the application of hygiene and sterilisation procedures, to prevent cross-contamination as well as pest control operations,” Al Taher added.