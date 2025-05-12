UAE launches ‘Make it in the Emirates’ retail push to boost local products

The UAE launched a nationwide campaign to promote UAE-made products on Sunday, May 11.

The initiative, launched under the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ platform, brings together nine of the country’s leading retail and e-commerce platforms to amplify the presence of locally manufactured products – both in-store and online annually.

Running throughout May, the campaign, led by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), will feature prominently in the lead-up to Make it in the Emirates 2025.

Participating partners – ADNOC Distribution, Noon, Tradeling, Grandiose, Talabat, Carrefour, Lulu, Union Coop, and Spinneys – will offer prominent shelf space and dedicated digital storefronts for local products backed by a comprehensive suite of incentives for manufacturers.

These incentives include registration fee exemptions, free digital advertising, tailored onboarding support and customer service, logistics and storage support for up to three months, product registration assistance, and the production of promotional videos for social media.

Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of MoIAT, said the campaign aligns with the ministry’s efforts to enhance collaboration with manufacturers and suppliers across the UAE.

“This new initiative reflects the ministry’s commitment to raising consumer awareness about the quality of UAE-made products,” he said.

Top executives of the participating partner companies also praised the ministry move and pledged their support for the initiative.

Bader Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said this marks a strategic public-private partnership to support and promote locally made products.

“Through this collaboration, we are providing a range of incentives for local manufacturers, including dedicated display spaces for UAE-made products at ADNOC Distribution Oasis,” he said.

Günther Helm, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim – Retail, said the partnership move will help boost the presence of locally made products on the company’s shelves, empower domestic manufacturers, and strengthen the local supply chain, all in line with the Make it in the Emirates initiative.

Faraz Khalid, CEO, Noon, said the company is proud to partner with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to support the Make it in the Emirates initiative.

“Building locally, at scale, is exactly the kind of ambition we believe in,” he said.

Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Retail, said that through this partnership, the company aims to further expand and promote a wider range of locally made products across its stores, empowering local enterprises and young entrepreneurs.

The campaign coincides with preparations for Make it in the Emirates 2025, which will take place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from May 19 till 22.

The event is the UAE’s premier industrial platform, bringing together leading manufacturers, investors, and strategic partners from both the public and private sectors.