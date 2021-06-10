Here’s what you can learn at Salesforce Live: Middle East

As a black swan event, the coronavirus pandemic has upended traditional business processes and outcomes on a level hitherto unseen in human history. While many businesses – belatedly – rushed to implement digital transformation processes that had long sat on the back-burner, some have risen to the challenge through incredible innovation.

Salesforce, the San Francisco-based cloud tech firm that provides customised CRM services alongside a suite of enterprise applications, has organised a series of webinars to highlight some of the best practices in this arena. The weekly Salesforce Live: Middle East brings together thought leaders to discuss the digital transformation process across different industries, the ways in which businesses are bringing traditional strengths to the digital table, and the role of smart data in an organisation’s long-term success.

“This is such a uniquely challenging — but also exciting — time for businesses and I can’t wait to hear what our UAE customers have to say about how they’ve found success over the last year,” said Robbie Kearns, senior regional vice president at Salesforce.

Whether they’re in the business development, operations or marketing side of a company, workforces in the Middle East were forced to work remotely through much of 2020, providing a huge, unforeseen challenge to organisations large and small. Meanwhile, Statista has estimated the worldwide digital transformation market to be worth $7.8 trillion by 2024.

Reimagine Digital, From Anywhere

The most recent Salesforce Live: Middle East episode, Reimagine Digital, From Anywhere, took place earlier this week. It built upon a key question: As online engagement increases, how can we ensure customers receive the stellar standards of service?To attempt to answer the question were Daniel Gomez, chief digital officer at Al Malki Group, and Bechir Omran, head of growth at Holidayme.

While both men spoke about the key attributes behind the best digital buying experiences – with practical steps offered on how to turn these insights into actionable steps with unified e-commerce, marketing automation and digital customer service – Gomez and Omran also shared their own unique experiences in this sphere.

Gomez spoke about how the Al Malki Group is creating luxury digital experiences at scale for all of its customers, while Omran explained how Umrahme – a Holidayme division – helps bring pilgrims from 40 countries to Mecca on an annual basis.

Unleash the Power of Your Data

The final Salesforce Live: Middle East episode in the series, Unleash the Power of Your Data, takes place on June 15 from 10am UAE time.

This time, a Salesforce executive will be in conversation with Louise Blake, VP of data at Seera Group, to discuss how unifying and unlocking data can help organisations make smarter decisions more quickly, which will eventually help create outstanding customer experiences.

Blake will also discuss how building a company ‘data culture’ has a cascading effect that ultimately improves the lives of the stakeholders who matter most – employees and customers.

The episode will cover: why data lies behind great customer and employee experiences; practical advice and tips to help you use data to unlock scale and agility with API-based integration, advanced analytics and app build innovations; and Seera Group’s process for unifying all its data sources to lower costs and create memorable holiday experiences.

Missed the first two episodes? Here’s how you can catch up

The first Salesforce Middle East Live episode took place on May 25. Under the title Success from Anywhere, it focused on how companies need to reinvent the way they interact, both internally and with their customers. The discussion covered: Creating new standards in customer engagement; how to place customers at the heart of digital experiences; and the ways in which you can unleash the full power of your data.

The second Salesforce Middle East Live episode, which took place on June 1, was called Unlock Customer-Centric Growth. Reem Sharawy, senior CRM project manager at Mantrac, and Mohammed Sleeq, chief digital officer at Aramex, spoke about the customer trends driving change across the region and how innovations in sales automation, customer service, IT app building and digital marketing can put these into action. We learned how logistics giant Aramex is creating game-changing B2B customer journeys, and the technology that enables Mantrac to service and distribute Caterpillar equipment from anywhere.