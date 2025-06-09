George Ansell and his relentless journey of growing security trade products

Security professionals operate in a high-stakes industry where reliability is non-negotiable. Hence, they need a trusted partner, whether for technical assistance during a critical install, sourcing high-performance access control equipment, or identifying innovative solutions for complex environments. Acknowledging this, George Ansell established Security Trade Products Ltd. (STP), a brand committed to delivering expertise-driven support and dependable, high-quality security products for the modern installer.

Security Trade Products has become a go-to supplier in the United Kingdom’s access control space, offering a comprehensive range of door entry and electronic locking solutions. From electromagnetic locks, shearlocks, and solenoid bolts to power supplies, proximity readers, and exit devices, STP boasts a catalogue as varied as the security needs it serves.

Besides supplying products, STP is known as a brand built on expertise and trust. As an independent player in the UK security distribution market, it takes pride in offering personalised, accessible support, where customers can speak directly with someone who understands the products and the problems they’re designed to solve.

Honesty, reliability, and deep technical knowledge also form the backbone of STP’s brand philosophy. Clients trust the company to deliver, guide, troubleshoot, and recommend based on real-world experience. “This is where we stand out. STP has a personable, hands-on identity, supported by staff who actually know our catalogue inside and out. This allows us to remain nimble and trustworthy in a marketplace dominated by giants who may be impersonal in their approach,” says Ansell.

Still, it’s worth noting that STP’s story didn’t begin with glossy branding or well-stocked warehouses. When Ansell started the business, he was operating on borrowed stock. He had to rely on consignment stock from suppliers who are now competitors, only invoicing once a sale was made. “It was a calculated risk, and it’s one that paid off slowly with persistence,” the founder shares.

It took persistence indeed, as the early years were defined by logistical challenges, tight margins, and a constant hustle to prove the value of his products and service model. However, Ansell had a plan, and it was to build a brand by importing quality access control products, distributing them through trusted channels, and letting performance do the talking.

The business grew, and so did Ansell’s vision. In 2023, recognising a growing demand for premium, aesthetically refined security solutions, he launched Stealth Locking. This sub-brand took the principles of STP and elevated them into a design-led, fire-rated product range. With its distinctive black finish, Stealth Locking was engineered to meet functional and aesthetic standards for premium projects, from luxury offices to high-end retail and airport installations. The brand even introduced Stealth Custom, a bespoke service allowing clients to match access control hardware to any RAL colour.

Ansell, ever innovative, didn’t stop there. In 2024, he expanded the business ecosystem with SWL Security Wholesale (Epping) Limited. It’s a multi-brand trader counter designed to complement STP’s single-brand approach. “If STP was the specialist, SWL was the generalist,” Ansell states. Offering CCTV, fire alarms, access control, intruder, and more, SWL provides walk-in solutions for trade professionals who need convenience without sacrificing quality.

STP, Stealth Locking, and SWL form a cohesive network. Each entity serves a distinct purpose while reinforcing the larger brand mission of delivering trusted, innovative, and accessible security solutions. This growth was intentional. Each business filled a gap identified by Ansell through his extensive industry experience.

STP answers the call for dependable access control hardware with a strong technical backbone. Stealth Locking captures the attention of design-conscious, high-end clients demanding both form and function. Meanwhile, SWL addresses the need for multi-brand convenience and rapid availability, especially for local installers and contractors. “In every case, the common denominator was our customer-centric thinking. We develop solutions for real people solving real problems,” Ansell remarks.

Today, the brand aims to continue its upward trajectory. The next chapter includes targeted expansion into the Middle East, where the Stealth Locking range is already gaining traction. With its visually sophisticated and fire-rated offerings, the company is well-suited to the architectural trends of the region, where black hardware complements high-end finishes and style is as essential as performance.

The company is also investing in custom manufacturing capabilities, allowing greater flexibility for bespoke solutions like transom housings and other specialised door security components. Meanwhile, back in the UK, new SWL locations are planned, ensuring even more proximity to customers and allowing for better delivery times.

George Ansell has always built with the end user in mind. Even now, as his brands mature and multiply, that focus hasn’t shifted. STP and its affiliated companies continue to stand out for accessibility, honesty, and in-depth expertise. He states: “We solve problems, build trust, and make sure our customers know we’ve got their back. This commitment is what will keep us moving forward.”