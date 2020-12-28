Emirates implements management changes to cope with ‘challenging period’

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has announced several rotations to its commercial team in an effort to navigate this “challenging period”, its COO said.

The changes place five seasoned Emirati commercial managers in key positions across the Emirates network to support its commercial strategies as the airline responds to shifting market dynamics and challenges posed by the global coronavirus pandemic.

“As Emirates works through the complexities of this challenging period, we are sharpening our focus further and placing extremely capable leaders with diverse experiences to help drive commercial initiatives that stimulate demand and maximise revenue opportunities and margin performance,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ COO.

“I am also proud of our UAE nationals, who are well-placed to support the commercial organisation at this critical time, as we continue to build sustained momentum, restore our network foothold, and ramp up our operations to position the airline for a strong recovery,” he continued.

The commercial management rotations for UAE nationals will take effect on the first day of the new year and include Salem Ghanem Al Marri’s return to Dubai at the airline’s strategic planning department; Jaber Mohamed taking on the role of country manager Philippines; Saeed Abdulla Miran becoming area manager Hong Kong; Sultan Alriyami as area manager, Taiwan’ and Mohamed Alhammadi becoming manager Bangladesh.

Through the commercial outstation programme, UAE nationals gain experience in support roles, and are eventually groomed for leadership positions at Emirates outstations. The programme is underpinned by role rotations, providing UAE nationals the opportunity to develop knowledge, skills and experience to ensure a strong talent pipeline across the Emirates Group’s global businesses.

In addition to the UAE national rotations, several commercial managers in Africa and South East Asia will also be taking on new or enhanced roles.

In November, Emirates Group announced a half-year net loss of AED14.1 billion ($3.8bn), citing the impact of coronavirus for a huge downturn in revenue.

Group revenue was AED13.7bn ($3.7bn) for the first six months of 2020-21, down 74 percent. It was the first loss reported in the company’s history.