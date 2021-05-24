Emirates extends suspension of passenger flights from India amid continued Covid-19 concerns

Emirates has extended its suspension of passenger flights from India until June 14.

The Dubai-based carrier had originally stopped flights from the country last month following instruction from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

It came as cases of Covid-19 in India reached record levels as a result of the so-called ‘double mutation’.

India reported 222,315 new coronavirus infections on Monday, the lowest since April 16, government data show. While cases have peaked, almost 4,500 people died over the past 24 hours, and fatalities continue at near-record levels.

An updated statement on Emirates’ website added that the suspension will apply to passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days, who will not be accepted to travel from any point to the UAE.

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published Covid‑19 protocols are exempt.

India has reported over 26.5 million cases of coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic – the second highest in the world behind the US. While the virus has claimed the lives of over 303,000 people.

On Monday, Bahrain announced that it was suspending flights from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.