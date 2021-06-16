Kuwait resumes commercial flights to UK as Covid-19 rules ease

Kuwait announced commercial flights to the UK will begin again tomorrow after their suspension in January to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The Gulf country is on the UK’s amber list, meaning that travellers entering Britain have to take a Covid-19 test before traveling, test on day two and eight after landing and quarantine at home for 10 days upon arrival.

Last week the Kuwaiti Cabinet instructed the General Administration of Civil Aviation to allow direct flights to and from the UK. The move comes as Kuwait announced they would begin easing Covd-19 restrictions from the end of May.

Diners have been welcomed back to restaurants and cafes across the country, provided hospitality venues comply with strict guidelines aimed at preventing the spreads of coronavirus. The country also has restricted some movement of those who are not vaccinated.

Commercial flights have been disrupted globally since the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, but now, some restrictions are beginning to gradually ease.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are on the UK’s amber list, while Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and the UAE remain on the UK’s red list where those arriving have to undergo costly quarantine in a government-approved hotel.

Abu Dhabi has recently barred flights from the UK as cases in Britain rise while the Delta variant has become the dominant strain. The Delta variant is thought to be 60 percent more spreadable than other variants. Restrictions in the UK were set to lift on June 21, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has delayed the move.