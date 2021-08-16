Emirates joins Flydubai in suspending all Kabul flights

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has suspended flights to and from Kabul “until further notice”, according to a statement on the carrier’s website.

It comes after Taliban leaders marched into the Afghanistan capital on Sunday, preparing to take full control of the country, two decades after they were removed by the US military.

The Emirates statement said: “Customers holding tickets with final destination to Kabul will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.”

Affected customers were advised to contact their booking agents or the local Emirates office for rebooking options.

Flydubai, also owned by Dubai’s government, temporarily suspended its operations to Kabul on Sunday. A spokesperson said: “We will continue to monitor the situation and revise our plans in line with the directives from the authorities. We will be in touch with the passengers regarding their refund and rebooking options.”

The Taliban took over the presidential palace on Sunday, and said it plans to soon declare a new “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”. Hours earlier, American-backed President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia evacuated its diplomatic mission from Afghanistan due to the instable situation in the country. All staff of the embassy in Kabul were evacuated and returned home, Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).