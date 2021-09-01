Middle East carriers post 11.3% increase in international cargo volumes

Middle East carriers posted an 11.3 percent increase international cargo volumes in July this year compared to 2019, according to the latest data from the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA).

Although this was a drop compared to the previous month (15.8 percent), some routes continue to post a strong performance, for example on the large Middle East–Asia trade lanes, the IATA statement said.

Covid-19 pummelled international trade routes for most of 2020, but lines are reopening and trade is witnessing a resurgence. However, the virus threat is not over, and new variants are once again threatening lives and economic recovery.

Strong #aircargo results continue with prospects for further growth underpinned by good economic fundamentals. Highlights below And see more info here https://t.co/delOQznKe2 pic.twitter.com/4wOYXhnNWK — IATA (@IATA) August 31, 2021

“July was another solid month for global air cargo demand. Economic conditions indicate that the strong growth trend will continue into the peak year-end demand period. The delta variant of Covid-19 could bring some risks. If supply chains and production lines are disrupted, there is potential for a knock-on effect for air cargo shipments,” said Wille Walsh, IATA’s director general.

The Middle East claimed 13 percent of the total cargo traffic market share. Asia-Pacific took 32.6 percent, Europe represented 22.3 percent, while North America claimed 27.8 percent. Latin America accounted for 2.4 percent of the market share.

Global demand was up 8.6 percent, compared to July 2019. The overall pace of growth slowed slightly compared to June, which saw demand increase 9.2 percent (against pre-Covid-19 levels). Capacity continues to recover but is still 10.3 percent down compared to July 2019.