Dubai aviation hub records growth in private jet movements

The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South has recorded 9,753 private jet movements in the first six months of 2025, marking a 15 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The figures reinforce Al Maktoum International Airport’s status as the leading airport for international business aviation movements in the Middle East.

“The consistent rise in business aviation movements reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the emirate as a global hub for investors, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals,” Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South said in a statement.

“At MBRAH, we remain committed to delivering world-class infrastructure and services that strengthen our position as a vital gateway for international business aviation. This momentum also reflects the trust our partners place in Dubai’s vision and its readiness to cater to future demand,” Al Zaffin added.

MBRAH provides global aerospace players with connectivity and operates as a free-zone destination for airlines, private jet companies, and associated industries.

The hub, located in and developed by Dubai South, houses maintenance centres and training and education campuses.