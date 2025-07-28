Dubai public transport ridership jumps 9% to 395.3mn in first half 2025

Dubai’s public transport network recorded 395.3 million riders in the first half of 2025, marking a 9 per cent increase from 361.2 million riders during the same period in 2024.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the figure includes Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public buses, marine transport, taxis and shared mobility options such as app-based vehicles, hourly rentals and on-demand buses.

Daily ridership reached 2.18 million, up from 1.98 million in the first half of 2024, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

Dubai Metro Blue Line construction underway as transport ridership soars

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: “The continued growth in public transport ridership reflects users’ confidence in the system’s efficiency and the quality of services provided across all modes. We remain committed to delivering safe, comfortable, and sustainable mobility solutions for every segment of society.”

Al Tayer said Dubai’s public transport network has undergone transformation driven by infrastructure and transit options that form the backbone of mobility for residents and visitors across the emirate.

The share of journeys using public transport and shared mobility has increased from 6 per cent in 2006 to 21.6 per cent in 2024.

“We are moving forward with a clear vision to make public transport the preferred choice for daily commuting by smartly expanding transport lines and networks, strengthening connectivity between stations and key destinations, and offering flexible, inclusive mobility solutions,” Al Tayer added.

Construction of the Dubai Metro Blue Line is underway. The line will span 30 kilometres and comprise 14 stations, serving nine districts with a combined population of one million residents, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Plan.

RTA signed four agreements to procure 637 buses compliant with the European low-emission standard ‘Euro 6’, including 40 electric buses — the first fleet of its kind in the UAE.

The buses will be delivered in 2025 and 2026 and will support the expansion of the public bus network across the emirate.

The procurement aligns with RTA’s objective to convert the entire public bus fleet to electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2050.

This month, RTA completed the development of 16 bus passenger stations and six depots as part of efforts to enhance the quality of services provided to users.

#RTA has completed improvements of 22 public bus stations across #Dubai. The station development project complements RTA’s investment in a modern fleet of public buses that meet the highest standards of safety, comfort, and quality. The buses comply with the European “Euro 6”… pic.twitter.com/cAKVU7mHD5 — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 20, 2025

Dubai Metro and taxis recorded the highest share of ridership in the first half of this year, with the Metro accounting for 36.5 per cent and taxis for 26 per cent. Public buses made up 24 per cent of the total.

May registered the highest monthly ridership, reaching 68.8 million, while figures for other months ranged between 61 and 68 million.

“There was a 9 per cent increase in ridership during the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2024, a key indicator of the recovery in economic activity across the emirate of Dubai, as well as the effectiveness of the RTA’s strategies and initiatives to encourage both residents and visitors to use public transport and to offer diverse mobility options throughout the city,” Al Tayer said.

BurJuman station leads Dubai Metro usage with 8.6 million riders in 2025

Dubai Metro users across both the Red and Green Lines reached 143.9 million riders during the first half of 2025.

BurJuman and Al Rigga stations recorded the highest ridership volumes, with BurJuman Station (serving both the Red and Green Lines) registering 8.6 million riders, followed by Al Rigga Station with 6.8 million.

Union Station (serving both lines) recorded 6.6 million riders. On the Red Line, Mall of the Emirates Station recorded the highest ridership after Al Rigga, with 5.6 million riders, followed by Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Station with 5.4 million and Business Bay Station with 5.3 million.

On the Green Line, Sharaf DG Station ranked first in ridership with 5.1 million riders, followed by Baniyas Station with 4.1 million and Stadium Station with 3.6 million.

Dubai Tram transported 4.9 million riders during the first half of this year, while public buses carried 95.7 million riders. Marine transport modes reached 9.7 million users.

Shared mobility services, including app-based vehicles, hourly rentals and on-demand buses, served 37.6 million riders. Taxi services in Dubai transported 103.5 million riders during the first half of the year.

Dubai aims for 25% public transport share by 2030 as usage grows

RTA’s strategic and operational plans are founded on the principle of integration across all tiers of public transport and shared mobility, aiming to ensure movement throughout the emirate.

The plans include the development and expansion of road networks and the public transport system in all its components, including the metro, tram, buses, marine transport, first and last-mile solutions and shared mobility, as well as the enhancement of pedestrian and cycling infrastructure and the connectivity between them.

They involve the advancement of smart traffic and transport systems to optimise the efficiency and use of roads and public transport, alongside the implementation of policies that encourage the public to reduce reliance on private vehicles and shift towards transport options, including public and shared mobility.

The efforts are designed to strengthen the role of public transport within the mobility ecosystem and support the Authority’s objectives to raise the share of trips made using public transport and shared mobility to 25 per cent by 2030.