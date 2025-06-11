Etihad Airways expands Karachi flight routes

Etihad Airways will operate four daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Karachi from October 1, 2025, following the airline’s decision to expand services to Pakistan’s commercial centre.

The UAE carrier will provide 28 weekly services on the Abu Dhabi-Karachi route, with tickets now available for purchase.

The expansion forms part of Etihad’s strategy to offer passengers more travel options and connectivity.

The airline has scheduled departure and arrival times to provide passengers with convenience and connections across its network, which spans the UAE, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and North America.

Etihad’s Pakistan operations will total 60 weekly flights following the Karachi expansion. The increase comes after the airline announced new services to Peshawar, which begin on September 29, strengthening air links between Pakistan and Abu Dhabi.