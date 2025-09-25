Saudi Arabia set to launch autonomous air taxi flights this year

Saudi Arabia could see passenger air taxi flights take of this year as the Kingdom takes a decisive step towards becoming a global leader in autonomous air mobility.

Front End Limited Company has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cluster 2 Airports, which operates 22 airports across the Kingdom, and Chinese pioneer EHang to deploy autonomous aerial vehicles for both passenger and logistics use.

The agreement positions the Kingdom at the forefront of low-altitude economic development, aligning directly with Vision 2030.

Air taxi flights in Saudi Arabia

It represents a transformational step towards Saudi Arabia becoming the first country in the region to move beyond initial trials and into full operational deployment of AAVs and Urban Traffic Management (UTM) systems.

Under the MoU, Front End, Cluster 2 Airports and EHang will jointly deploy and localise AAVs for both passenger and logistics applications.

Regional certification will ensure safety, compliance and scalability, while a UTM system will integrate AAV operations into Saudi Arabia’s urban skies, enabling seamless and regulated aerial mobility.

These initiatives lay the foundation for a low-altitude economy, an emerging global sector projected to reach $150–200bn by 2030.

Urban air mobility alone is forecast to contribute $25–30bn, driven by aerial logistics, passenger transport and smart city integration.

Majid Alghaslan, Chairman and CEO of Front End, said: “Front End is proud to lead Saudi Arabia into the era of autonomous aerial mobility. In partnership with Cluster 2 Airports and EHang, and with the support of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and the Ministry of Transport, we are not only testing concepts but certifying and deploying Autonomous Aerial Vehicles (AAVs) across the Kingdom.

“Together, we are building the foundations for the low-altitude economy, supported by Urban Traffic Management (UTM) systems, unlocking economic value, and positioning Saudi Arabia at the forefront of the world’s most advanced mobility technologies.”

Moving to operational deployment will enable Saudi Arabia to position itself as a regional hub for autonomous mobility. AAV technology offers a competitive advantage that can attract global investment and strengthen value chains across the transport and logistics sectors.

The collaboration aligns directly with Vision 2030, which emphasises innovation, logistics leadership and sustainability as core elements of the Kingdom’s economic transformation.

The Front End–EHang partnership has already demonstrated proof of concept. In June 2024, the two companies showcased an unmanned air taxi in Mecca, providing a tangible example of how AAV and UTM technology can be successfully implemented in Saudi Arabia.

According to regional media reports the service could launch as soon as November 2025.

The milestone underscores the Kingdom’s ability to translate ambitious visions into reality.