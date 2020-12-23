Abu Dhabi to reopen to international tourists on Thursday

Abu Dhabi will reopen to international travellers on Thursday, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced .

The announcement comes after Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic reviewed and updated measures implemented in the emirate, including procedures related to the entry of international visitors.

Abu Dhabi will continue to implement rigorous health and safety measures to contain the spread of the virus and ensure the welfare of residents and visitors, a statement said.

It added that travellers from across the globe will be able to fly into the UAE capital after presenting a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test result received within 96 hours prior to their scheduled departure.

Upon arrival into Abu Dhabi, travellers will need to take a second PCR test. Travellers from countries on the ‘green’ list will no longer be required to self-isolate upon receiving a negative result. Travellers from other countries will be required to self-isolate for 10 days only. All travellers will need to take a PCR test on day six for those staying for six days or more, and on day 12 for those staying for 12 days or more.

The statement also said that Abu Dhabi’s preventative measures have allowed the emirate to maintain an exceptionally low rate of 0.39 per cent of confirmed cases per total tests conducted in the emirate.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Welcoming the world to Abu Dhabi is at the heart of DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision and we are delighted that international tourists will soon be able to explore the diverse offerings of our beautiful emirate once again, knowing that Abu Dhabi is one of the safest travel destinations in the world.

“I am proud of the agility and innovation that DCT Abu Dhabi has shown this year as we have reimagined our approach to culture and tourism, to ensure we can welcome global travellers to our vibrant emirate while protecting the wellbeing of our community and tourists, which remains our top priority.”

Ali Al Shaiba, executive director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, added: “Abu Dhabi’s government and health authorities have put in place the highest possible safety standards, and its guidelines continue to be rigorous and effective, allowing us to welcome international travellers without compromising public health. We have seen a tremendous response from our industry in ensuring compliance, proven by DCT’s pioneering Go Safe certification, which provides reassurance and peace of mind to residents, domestic tourists and international visitors alike.”

Tony Douglas (pictured above), group CEO, Etihad Aviation Group, said Etihad is the only airline in the world to ensure 100 percent PCR testing of all guests both before departure and again on arrival, which gives complete peace of mind for everyone on board.

“Etihad has united with entities across Abu Dhabi to provide an unwavering commitment to safety and a unified approach to wellness. We are tremendously excited to see the re-opening of Abu Dhabi to tourism and look forward to reconnecting families and friends, and welcoming new visitors to our stunning, safe and vibrant home,” he added.

Throughout 2020, DCT Abu Dhabi launched a series of initiatives aimed at reassuring consumers, building trust and driving the growth of the tourism sector.