Flydubai reveals ‘positive response’ from Qatar flights relaunch

Flydubai has revealed there has been a “positive response” to the relaunch of flights to Qatar.

The Dubai-based low-cost carrier recommenced a double-daily service to Doha’s Hamad International Airport on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Flydubai told Arabian Business: “We have had a positive response to our return to the market and we look forward to the traffic building.”

It follows similar moves by Air Arabia to resume services to Doha and Etihad Airways, which will restart flights on February 15. While Qatar Airways relaunched services to the UAE from Wednesday, with flights to Dubai International Airport; flights to Abu Dhabi International Airport will return to the skies from Thursday.

There is no indication, as yet, of when Dubai-based Emirates Airline will resume activities with Doha.

The resumption in activity comes after the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt agreed to fully restore ties with neighbouring Qatar earlier this month.

The four countries signed an accord with Qatar in a mirrored concert hall in the northwestern Saudi town of Al Ula during the 41st summit of Gulf Cooperation Council leaders, bringing the regional split to an end.

Raphael Nagel, founder of the Abrahamic Business Circle, expected a renewed surge in business across the region. He said: “A lot of business has always been done between Dubai, Qatar and the rest of the world. Many of my clients would fly from Dubai to Qatar for dinner and come back the same evening so there has always been a huge link between the UAE and Qatar’s business communities.”