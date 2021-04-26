Emirates and DHA launch Covid-19 digital verification for UAE travellers

Emirates Airline and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) have started to implement full digital verification of Covid-19 testing and vaccination records for travellers based in the UAE.

Under the new initiative, Emirates customers who have taken a PCR test in Dubai can choose to check-in without presenting their physical Covid-19 test report. Passengers who have received their Covid-19 vaccination at a DHA health centre in Dubai can, together with their PCR test results, have their documents synchronised during flight check-in.

The new procedures will allow for secure and faster processing times for customers departing from Dubai International Airport. The information will then be matched-up with the entry requirements of the destination. Once check-in formalities are completed, information related to Covid-19 medical records will be immediately discarded from the Emirates systems.

Adel Al Redha, chief operating officer for Dubai-based Emirates Airline, said: “Our partnership with the Dubai Health Authority in managing passenger travel is unique and is a first step towards other initiatives that will be launched in the near future.”

In the coming months, the next phase of digital verification will see secure integration of health records within the IATA Travel Pass as another option to help facilitate travel for passengers.

Ahmed Al Nuaimi, CEO of joint corporate support services at the DHA, added: “This partnership will directly help streamline and make travel easy and convenient as well as ensure validation of all necessary Coivd-19 medical records.”

Passengers who have completed PCR testing or vaccinations outside of Dubai will be required to physically provide their travel documents at check-in. While some destination countries require travellers to carry physical documents when travelling.