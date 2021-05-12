Bahrain’s Gulf Air says all staff vaccinated on flights from Thursday

Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, has announced that all its flights will be operated by 100 percent vaccinated crew including pilots and flight attendants from Thursday.

The airline said it started its internal vaccination campaign for its operating crew and front line staff in December.

Waleed Abdulhameed AlAlawi, Gulf Air’s acting CEO, said: “We’re proud to make our passengers feel safer than ever when flying with us. Starting from the first day of Eid, all our pilots and flight attendants on-board all our flights will be fully vaccinated.

“This will provide a safer environment for passengers and the crew themselves. We welcome everyone to fly with us to our new destinations and summer favourites, with peace of mind.”

Last week, Gulf Air said it had started its trial of the IATA Travel Pass on routes to London, Athens and Singapore.

Passengers holding a biometric passport devised by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and flying to these destinations will be able to trial the app which helps passengers manage their travel in line with any government requirements for Covid-19 testing or vaccine information.

Bahrain is one of the first governments to participate in a trial of the IATA Travel Pass with its national carrier to help pave the way for the re-establishment of global connectivity while managing the risks of the ongoing pandemic.

Recently, Gulf Air also announced offering complimentary Covid-19 travel insurance coverage to all ticket holders including health and quarantine expenses in the unexpected circumstances of being diagnosed with or contracting Covid-19 during journeys.

All tickets booked, including redemption tickets, on Gulf Air flights for travel until November 10 are automatically covered by Covid-19 insurance at no extra cost.

Gulf Air currently flies to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, Muscat, Cairo, Amman, Casablanca, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Athens, Istanbul, Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, Dhaka, Colombo, the Maldives and several destinations in India and Pakistan.

The airline is also adding Mykonos and Santorini as boutique summer destinations starting from the first week of June until end of September with more destinations planned for the summer holiday.