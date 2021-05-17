Saudi opens borders for citizens after long coronavirus lockdown

Saudi Arabia opened land, sea and air borders on Monday allowing citizens to travel abroad after a long lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Saudi citizens who have received two vaccination shots, or one shot at least two weeks prior to travel, those who have recovered from coronavirus within the last six months and those who are under 18 years old will be allowed to travel, the ministry said. Approved vaccines include Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen.

The Kingdom, however, said that travel to 13 countries and “any other country that is yet to control the pandemic, or proven that the variant strains of the virus have spread throughout it” is still prohibited.

Citizens are not yet allowed to travel directly to or through a third country to these countries: Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Somalia, Democratic Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Belarus, and India.

The country reopened to some travellers in July, but citizens were still barred from traveling since the ban was enacted in March 2020.

Saudi recently published guidelines for those visiting the Kingdom, saying anyone arriving must be vaccinated, provide a negative PCR test, and quarantine for 10 days.