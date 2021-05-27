Calling all F&B operators and staff: What happens to your tips?

Americans are all over it, Brits are often confused by it. In a cultural melting pot like Dubai, just how does tipping work?

Well, we’re about to find out. For the first time ever, Dubai’s two leading authorities on the region’s culinary scene, ITP Media’s Caterer Middle East and Time Out Dubai are teaming up to uncover the truth about the city’s tipping culture.

From today, each brand is launching a survey focusing on different sides of the tipping coin.

For Caterer, they want to hear from everyone that works in a restaurant or bar and the managers and operators behind them to find out how much people tip in their venues and – crucially – where the money goes.

Are people more generous tippers in fine-dining restaurants or more casual spots? Do you find diners in DIFC are more likely to leave a tip than their counterparts in Barsha Heights?

The team will be unearthing what happens with tips that are left by card and how the service charge is distributed by businesses across the industry. Have customers been more generous with tips since the pandemic? And has a switch away from using cash meant fewer tips overall? And if consumers aren’t tipping, what’s really driving that decision?

The survey shouldn’t take up more than two minutes of your time.

You can find the survey here.

Our colleagues over at Time Out Dubai are running a concurrent survey to find out more about how diners feel about tipping.

What are the deciding factors when it comes to leaving a tip? Do they feel more comfortable leaving a tip on cash or by card? And if there’s a service charge already added to the bill, do they tip at all?

The Time Out consumer-led survey can be found here.

The results of the surveys, reaction and analysis will be revealed in the July issue of Caterer Middle East and for subscribers on caterermiddleeast.com.