Cruise giant picks Dubai for naming ceremony as city’s tourism status grows

A major global cruise company has picked Dubai to host the naming ceremony of its newest flagship vessel as the emirate’s importance to the industry continues to grow.

MSC Cruises, in partnership with Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), DP World and Emirates Airline, has announced that the naming ceremony for MSC Virtuosa will take place on November 27 at Mina Rashid (Port Rashid).

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive, Emirates Airline and Group, said: “Dubai has charted a strong and steady course to become a global tourism destination and preferred regional cruising gateway.

“The milestone naming ceremony and maiden voyage of MSC Virtuosa from Dubai underscores the trust and confidence that the city has earned as a great partner for the cruise industry.”

The newest addition to the MSC Cruises fleet derives her name from the Italian word virtuoso and refers to the master craftsmen who designed and developed this masterpiece, which will be the most technologically and environmentally advanced cruise vessel ever deployed in the UAE.

Her naming will be celebrated with an array of live entertainment and performances, a statement said.

It added that the occasion will also be a part of the celebrations surrounding the Golden Jubilee of the UAE and will be staged as Dubai welcomes the world to Expo 2020.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, said: “We are incredibly proud and honoured to hold the naming ceremony for our cherished flagship and masterpiece MSC Virtuosa in one of the world’s most sought-after travel destinations – Dubai… I am so glad that cruising has played and will continue to play an important part in this achievement.”

With world class infrastructure, Dubai is able to handle some of the world’s biggest cruise ships, further bolstering the city’s position as a gateway for both regional and international cruise itineraries.

Helal Saeed Almarri (pictured above), director general of Dubai Tourism, said: “Dubai’s partnership with an internationally renowned cruise line such as MSC Cruises is testament to the global appeal of Dubai’s cruise industry and its position as a multi-faceted tourism destination. This milestone event will contribute towards sustaining tourism momentum and further strengthen the destination proposition, as we continue to open up to the world in a safe and secure way.”

Following the naming ceremony, MSC Virtuosa will depart for its maiden Gulf voyage on November 28 with guests on board from Dubai as the first of a series 7-night cruises with visits to the ports of Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas, Dammam in Saudi Arabia and Doha with additional embarkations at Abu Dhabi and Doha.

The 19-deck vessel will offer its guests a range of fine dining restaurants, entertainment, bars and lounges, boutique shopping, spa and fitness centres, an aquapark and clubs for toddlers and teenagers.

Its MSC Starship Club will feature the world’s first humanoid robotic bartender offering a futuristic immersive bar and entertainment experience.

MSC Cruises resumed its operation in August 2020 following approvals from regulatory bodies throughout Europe following the coronavirus crisis.