Radisson Hotel Group reveals plans to double its Jeddah portfolio

Radisson Hotel Group has revealed plans to double its presence in Jeddah with the opening of three new properties in the Saudi Arabian port city.

Vivid Jeddah Hotel is set to open in the fourth quarter of this year, while the Radisson Blu Hotel, Jeddah Al Hamra and the Park Inn by Radisson Jeddah Al Hamra are both set to open in Q3 2022.

“We are proud to announce our new partnership with Dar Al Diyafah to double our portfolio in the city of Jeddah,” Elie Milky, vice president of business development, Middle East, Cyprus, Greece and Pakistan, Radisson Hotel Group, said.

“Radisson Hotel Group is continuously working to grow our footprint in this key market with modernised and exceptional experiences as we look to double our Saudi portfolio within the next three years.”

Radisson Hotel Group currently boasts over 45 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments in operation or in the development stage in Saudi Arabia.

Milky said: “The new signings will positively contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its economic diversification plan aiming to significantly increase the contribution of leisure and business travel and tourism to the country’s economy.”

The Vivid Hotel Jeddah, which will house 339 rooms, 75 of which will be suites, will be the first Radisson Individuals hotel in the Middle East region. The Radisson Blu Hotel, Jeddah Al Hamra will have 197 rooms, while the Park Inn by Radisson Jeddah Al Hamra will offer 89 rooms.

Saudi Arabia has set itself an ambitious target to welcome 100 million visits to the country by 2030, made up of a 45 million, 55 million split between international and domestic visits, respectively, and including leisure, work and religious stays.

Engineer Fawzi Talal Al Sulaimani, of Dar Al Diyafah Co., said: “The signings demonstrate our shared commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 and confidence in the future growth of the Saudi tourism sector.”