Bayfront becomes Saudi Arabia’s first Blue Flag beach award winner

Saudi Arabia’s Bayfront, the scenic beachfront destination along the corniche of Al Khobar , has been recognised as the Kingdom’s first beach to achieve the prestigious Blue Flag certification.

The prestigious global eco-label is awarded to beaches that meet high standards of environmental management, safety, and service quality.

The certification represents a major milestone for Saudi Arabia and aligns with broader efforts to boost sustainable tourism and improve quality of life under Vision 2030.

Blue Flag beach in Saudi Arabia

Developed as part of a major investment initiative by the Eastern Region Municipality in partnership with the private sector, Bayfront spans over 100,000sq m and features a wide range of amenities, including:

Public squares and landscaped areas

A sports promenade

Modern cafés and restaurants

Designated zones for beach activities

Environmentally friendly infrastructure

The project is part of a broader strategy to enhance the liveability of waterfront areas, offering residents and tourists diverse recreational and cultural experiences.

Mayor of the Eastern Region Municipality, Fahad Aljubair, praised the project as a symbol of Saudi leadership’s commitment to improving public spaces and supporting the tourism economy. He noted that the Bayfront initiative is not only a recreational hub but also a key driver of sustainable development and economic diversification in the region.

A world-renowned award trusted by millions around the globe, the Blue Flag programme is run by the Foundation for Environmental Education and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. In order to qualify for this prestigious award, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria must be met and maintained.