UAE job creation market soars by 42%

The UAE market experienced the most significant rise in new employment creation this year, recording a 42 percent surge in the first half (H1) of 2021, according to a newly released report by Dubai-based recruitment firm Cooper Fitch.

The report measured new job activity or creation for the first six months of 2021 and how it compared to the same period last year.

The substantial growth comes after the UAE suffered the largest decline in job creation regionally during H1 2020, predominantly as a result of pandemic disruptions.

“We have seen a significant increase across the jobs markets in the Gulf, particularly within Deals, Tax, and Risk in the Advisory forms, along with a significant increase in Tech, Cloud, Digital and Cyber,” said Trefor Murphy, founder and CEO of Cooper Fitch.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar’s job creation markets, which observed a 35 percent and 32 percent increase respectively, remained fairly stable compared to the first half of last year.

“It is reassuring that we have witnessed a 6.4 percent increase, in comparison to the pre-covid market in H1 2019,” added Murphy.

The most notable increases in hiring were seen across the advisory and consulting industries in roles, such as risk advisory (98 percent), legal (72 percent), and investment (51 percent), among others.

The Gulf’s economy is expected to recover and grow by over 3 percent this year, but according to the current levels of job creation, the regional market could be outperforming this prediction, noted the firm.