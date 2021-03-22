Review: Lamborghini Urus, taking SUV to the super level

When I was boasting to everyone that I was test-driving a Lamborghini, I tempered it by finishing with the line “it’s only the SUV” – said with a tinge of disappointment, with the inference that the Urus possessed less of the ‘wow factor’ of maybe the Aventador or Huracán.

Let me make one thing crystal clear, there is nothing “only” about the Lamborghini Urus.

And anyway, it’s not an SUV, it’s an SSUV, and boy does that ‘super’ at the start count for everything.

The vehicle has something for everyone. There’s the comfort of the fine leather upholstery, with the contrast of the seamless ability to venture off-road, as a trip to Showka proved; there’s the latest technology without the need to have a degree in space science to operate; and there’s that striking ability of being able to shift from a family car fit to turn heads on the school run, to the roar of a supercar and the ease of acceleration at just the tickle of your big toe.

The name Urus is derived from the world of bulls, but the Lamborghini Urus is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Don’t be fooled into thinking that its four-by-four nature stops it from possessing that special ingredient that only supercars have – slip her into Sport or Corsa mode and listen to the guttural crack of the exhaust; or simply start her up and awaken the neighbours to the fact that you, yes you, are driving a Lamborghini.

The Urus features a 4.0 litre V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp (478 kW) at 6,000 rpm, maximum 6,800 rpm, and 850 Nm of maximum torque already at 2,250 rpm. That may sound like just a lot of numbers, but it’s those numbers that make the sound.

Nor should anyone be lulled into thinking that it’s just another flashy, fast car. With ample space for up to five occupants and room in the boot for a few sets of golf clubs or, alternatively, a sizeable shopping trip to Spinneys, the car is ideal for the family – albeit a family that can afford its $200,000 price tag.

Inside, the Urus is as clearly a Lamborghini as it is from outside, with a sporty yet luxurious design and finish and Italian style and craftsmanship resonating throughout.

Paolo Sartori, Automobili Lamborghini’s regional head for the Middle East and Africa.

Paolo Sartori, Automobili Lamborghini’s regional head for the Middle East and Africa, previously told Arabian Business: “Urus is a car that when you see from outside you maybe have a different feeling. Some people think, it’s a big car, maybe it’s heavy, is it really a supercar? But when you drive it, 100 percent and it’s not just because we have our script to say such things. You will definitely have the same feeling in a very transparent way when you drive the Urus, especially if you drive on a race track. It’s incredible – the car is a supercar.”

It may have been launched over two years ago, but the Urus is experiencing mounting popularity across the region, with 20 new colours available, new technology and an increased personalisation proposition.

This is absolutely the SUV of choice, and a super one at that.