Dubai to host inaugural UAE Netball Cup 2025

The UAE Netball Federation, in partnership with Falcon and Associates, announced the launch of the inaugural UAE Netball Cup 2025.

The new female international netball tournament is expected to energise Dubai’s sporting scene and spotlight the growing momentum behind women’s sport in the region.

Taking place at Al Nasr Sports Hall, Dubai, from June 15-21, the week-long event will bring together six national teams ranked between 18th and 30th in the world – the UAE, the USA, Ireland, Singapore, Kenya and Namibia.

Fans can expect a thrilling week of action with a fast-paced round robin format, with three matches daily from 15-17 June and 19-20 June, culminating in the final day of matches on Saturday 21 June, the Federation said.

The UAE Falcons, currently ranked 23rd in the world, will compete with ambition to climb the international rankings, with the inclusion of a new generation of talent along with a core of experienced athletes.

Several young players have successfully progressed through the UAE’s U17 and U21 national pathways to earn their place in the senior squad for the first time.

The officially recognised World Netball event marks a major milestone for the sport in the UAE, setting the stage for future global tournaments, championing female athletes, and adding another exciting fixture to Dubai’s world-class sporting calendar.