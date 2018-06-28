Mo Vlogs apologises to fans after UK meet-and-greet descends into violence

Vlogger and social media influencer Mohamed ‘Mo Vlogs’ Beiraghdary has apologised to his fans after a violent scuffle occurred at meet-and-greet in the UK.

The 23-year old social media star noted he was completely unaware of the incident until after he left the country

According to British media outlets, during the incident a 38-year old man was assaulted outside the event, which took place at Frankie’s Burgers in Batley, West Yorkshire.

In a vlog posted late on Wednesday, Mo Vlogs said he and fellow influencer Rashed ‘Money Kicks’ Belhasa – who was also at the event - were unaware of the incident until he was on a plane back to Dubai.

“After our meet and greet, there was actually a fight. Somebody’s father got attacked by five people,” he said. “We have nothing to do with this. We just went there for a quick appearance. It was just super, super sad.”

Despite not being involved, the 23-year old influencer said he felt the need to apologise to his many followers.

“Even though it had nothing to do with us, I still want to apologise,” he said. “That shouldn’t happen to anybody. Violence is just never the answer.”

In the vlog, Mo Vlogs also blasted British media outlets for how they covered the incident.

“I just don’t like how they tried to put it in newspapers and articles that it was kind of our fault,” he said. “They didn’t say it, but they were trying to make it look that way.”

Frankie’s Burgers has also apologised for the incident, telling attendees that they “grossly underestimated the sheer amount of public that arrived” to see the Dubai-based social media stars.

In a statement, West Yorkshire police said that officers are investigating the incident.