Some Dubai cinemas to open 24-hours for 'Avengers Endgame'

A selection of Dubai cinemas operated by Reel Cinemas, will stay open 24 hours to cater for demand to see the upcoming release of Avengers: Endgame.
The much-awaited conclusion to Marvel’s long-running storyline in the comic book franchise will be available to watch over the course of 24 hours at The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, The Springs Souk, Jebel Ali Recreation Club, Al Ghurair, The Pointe, and Rove Downtown on Tuesday April 23, when it’s released in the UAE.
The three-hour film is Marvel Universe’s 22nd film in the franchise.
