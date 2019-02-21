Saudi Arabia to release 850 Indian prisoners

During his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also announced an increase the Hajj quota for Indian pilgrims to 200,000.

The government of Saudi Arabia will free 850 Indian nationals currently imprisoned in the kingdom, India’s Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

“At the request of the PM [Narendra Modi], His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has ordered the release of 850 Indian prisoners lodged in Saudi jails,” tweeted Raveesh Kumar, the official spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

At the request of the PM @narendramodi, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has ordered the release of 850 Indian prisoners lodged in Saudi jails. pic.twitter.com/jIVTCbIRLa— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 20, 2019

According to Indian government statistics, as of January 2019, 2,224 Indian citizens were incarcerated in Saudi Arabia for crimes including murder, kidnapping, bribery, cheating and offences related to drugs and alcohol.

Earlier this week, Pakistan’s information minister revealed that Saudi Arabia has ordered the release of approximately 2,100 Pakistani prisoners from its jails.

His Royal Highness the #SaudiCrownPrince announced the increase in quota for Indian Haj pilgrims to 200,000 at the request of PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/FrPR3hc2eD— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 20, 2019