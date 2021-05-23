Bahrain awards tenders worth $1.6bn in first quarter of 2021

Bahrain awarded $1.6 billion (BD607 million) worth of government contracts in the first quarter of 2021, according to new data released by the kingdom’s tender board – the country’s government procurement regulator.

In total, the value of the awarded tenders grew by 23 percent from $1.3bn (BD492m) in the first quarter of 2020.

The growth was partly driven by projects linked to Bahrain’s $32bn infrastructure spend – which includes infrastructure developments such as the multi-billion dollar refinery modernisation project, which is 70 percent complete and due to finish by the end of 2022.

In terms of value, oil was the largest sector with $767m (BD289m) worth of contracts in Q1 2021, followed by the aviation sector, $382m (BD144m).

The construction and engineering consultancy sector generated $194m (BD73m) worth of contracts so far this year; with the materials & equipment receiving contracts to the value of $119m (BD45m).

Chairman of the Tender Board, Shaikh Nayef bin Khalid Al Khalifa, said: “The volume of economic activity, with 25 percent more tenders awarded in the first quarter of this year compared to last year, demonstrates the strength of the economy and the size of the opportunity for businesses that are looking to partner with Bahrain.”

Bahrain Tender Board chairman, Shaikh Nayef bin Khalid Al Khalifa

In terms of the purchasing authorities, Tatweer Petroleum was the biggest spender, awarding $509m (BD192m) worth of contracts, followed by Gulf Air, which reached $369m (BD139m). Bapco placed third with tenders worth $257m (BD97m), followed by the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs at $224m (BD84.5m) and the Ministry of Health reaching $75.6m (BD28.5m).