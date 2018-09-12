Dubai's Coffee Planet inks deal to expand into Oman

Coffee Planet signs franchise agreement with Royal Management that will see 11 outlets of the brand open across Oman

Coffee Planet has signed a franchise agreement with Royal Management that will see 11 outlets of the brand open across Oman.

The Dubai-based concept, known for its speciality Arabica coffee, already has stores in both the UAE and Pakistan, with branches also planned in Saudi Arabia, Caterer Middle East reported on Wednesday.

Royal Management is a newly-formed F&B trading entity based in Oman, and directors Batur Adali and Louaie Fathi signed the agreement with Coffee Planet managing director Robert Jones, it reported.

Jones was quoted as saying: “We are very excited to partner with Royal Management in Oman. We are convinced that their F&B knowledge, combined with our coffee expertise, will deliver a compelling proposition for customers.”

The outlet designs will be based on Coffee Planet’s new branding which launched last year which merges modern Dubai with traditional Arabia, he added.