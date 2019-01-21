Revealed: 2019 dates for Dubai Food Festival

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the sixth edition of DFF promises a packed 17-day programme of signature events.

Dubai Food Festival (DFF) will showcase the region’s culinary scene when it returns on February 21.

The event, which runs until March 9, will shine a light on Dubai’s gastronomy offering to thousands of residents and visitors.

DFF will celebrate and enhance Dubai’s position as the food capital not only in the region, but also on the international gastronomy scene, promoting the diversity and creativity of the city’s culinary offering drawn from the UAE and the cultures of over 200 nationalities in the city, a statement said.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the sixth edition of DFF promises a packed 17-day programme of signature events, including Dubai Restaurant Week, Beach Canteen and Hidden Gems.

Announcements will be made soom about new activations, appearances by celebrity chefs, food-related activities and promotions at malls, restaurants and hypermarkets, the statement said.

More than two new food outlets opened in Dubai every day during the first half of 2018, according to figures released last year by Dubai Municipality.

During the first six months of last year year, 473 new food outlets were opened, marking an increase of 7 percent over the same period last year, with the total number reaching 16,518.