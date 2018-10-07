Revealed: Finalists for the Arabian Business StartUp Awards 2018

Over 70 finalists have been shortlisted for the upcoming Arabian Business StartUp Awards 2018, which will take place on Tuesday October 23rd at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, to recognise the country’s best performing start-ups, SMEs and entrepreneurs.
The full shortlist was generated from more than 350 nominations across 14 categories: Entrepreneur of the Year, Funding Initiative of the Year, Incubator/Accelerator of the Year, Intrapreneur of the Year, Investor of the Year, Mentor of the Year, New Media Start Up of the Year, People’s Choice Award: Entrepreneur of the Year, SME Leader of the Year, SME of the Year, Social Enterprise of the Year, Start Up Programme of the Year, Start Up of the Year and Young Entrepreneur of the Year.
While the majority of winners will be decided by a judging panel, the winner for The People’s Choice Award: Entrepreneur of the Year will be voted by Arabian Business StartUp readers.
The voting period for the award category will begin on Sunday October 7 and end on Sunday October 14. Readers can cast their votes through the following link: www.arabianbusiness.com/startup-awards/peoples-choice-awards-entrepreneur-of-the-week
The Arabian Business StartUp Awards are held in partnership with Al Najah Education.
The Arabian Business StartUp Awards 2018 shortlisted finalists are:
Mona Ataya, Mumzworld
Hamza Khan, letswork
Lojain Jibawi, Votek
Ibrahim Colak, mrUsta
Rami Shaar, The Washmen
SABIC
Enhance
Al Waha Venture Capital Fund of Funds
Women’s Angel Investor Network (WAIN)
Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Centre (DTEC)
Womentum Accelerator
Fikra Labs
The FinTech Hive
In5
Dubai Future Foundation
Patrick Wee, Ease by Emaar
Aya Sadder, Intelak
Kamel Al-Asmar
Brinc IoT Investment
Womena
Middle East Venture Partners
Women’s Angel Investor Network (WAIN)
Shurooq
Ayman Itani, Think Media Labs
Gavin Kwas, Beehive
Will Hutson, LMTD
Joy Ajlouny, Fetchr
Booklava
Glare Bahrain
Mintaga.com
Pure Digital
Craig Moore, Beehive
Katharine Budd, NowMoney
Mona Ataya, Mumzworld
Vilhelm Hedberg, Ekar
Bawabba
Little Thinking Minds
The Camel Soap Factory
RentSher
Calio
Cryosave Arabia
SirajPower
Immensa Technology Labs
BonApp UAE
WakeCap
Evolvin’ Women
Nusaned by SABIC
Sheraa
Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Centre (DTEC)
Tamkeen
Almentor.net
Badia Farms
Dawaami
GymNation
The Luxury Closet
Mums@Work
Mark Chahwan, Sarwa
Ebraheem Al Samadi, Al Samadi Group
Stefano Fallaha, Fallound
Neha Choudhary, Walkstarr
Thea Myhrvold, Teach Me Now
Kenan Al Mobayed, Keno
Ghassan Muradweij, Koi
To book tables or individual tickets please contact Brian McNamara at Brian.McNamara@itp.com.
For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Vinod Thangoor, Sales Manager, Arabian Business, at vinod.thangoor@itp.comFor all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.