Revealed: Finalists for the Arabian Business StartUp Awards 2018

The lavish gala dinner on Tuesday October 23rd in Dubai will recognise the country's best performing start-ups, SMEs and entrepreneurs

Over 70 finalists have been shortlisted for the upcoming Arabian Business StartUp Awards 2018, which will take place on Tuesday October 23rd at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, to recognise the country’s best performing start-ups, SMEs and entrepreneurs.

The full shortlist was generated from more than 350 nominations across 14 categories: Entrepreneur of the Year, Funding Initiative of the Year, Incubator/Accelerator of the Year, Intrapreneur of the Year, Investor of the Year, Mentor of the Year, New Media Start Up of the Year, People’s Choice Award: Entrepreneur of the Year, SME Leader of the Year, SME of the Year, Social Enterprise of the Year, Start Up Programme of the Year, Start Up of the Year and Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

While the majority of winners will be decided by a judging panel, the winner for The People’s Choice Award: Entrepreneur of the Year will be voted by Arabian Business StartUp readers.

The voting period for the award category will begin on Sunday October 7 and end on Sunday October 14. Readers can cast their votes through the following link: www.arabianbusiness.com/startup-awards/peoples-choice-awards-entrepreneur-of-the-week

The Arabian Business StartUp Awards are held in partnership with Al Najah Education.

The Arabian Business StartUp Awards 2018 shortlisted finalists are:

Entrepreneur of the Year

Mona Ataya, Mumzworld

Hamza Khan, letswork

Lojain Jibawi, Votek

Ibrahim Colak, mrUsta

Rami Shaar, The Washmen

Funding Initiative of the Year

SABIC

Enhance

Al Waha Venture Capital Fund of Funds

Women’s Angel Investor Network (WAIN)

Incubator/Accelerator of the Year

Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Centre (DTEC)

Womentum Accelerator

Fikra Labs

The FinTech Hive

In5

Dubai Future Foundation

Intrapreneur of the Year

Patrick Wee, Ease by Emaar

Aya Sadder, Intelak

Kamel Al-Asmar

Investor of the Year

Brinc IoT Investment

Womena

Middle East Venture Partners

Women’s Angel Investor Network (WAIN)

Shurooq

Mentor of the Year

Ayman Itani, Think Media Labs

Gavin Kwas, Beehive

Will Hutson, LMTD

Joy Ajlouny, Fetchr

New Media Start Up of the Year

Booklava

Glare Bahrain

Mintaga.com

Pure Digital

SME Leader of the Year

Craig Moore, Beehive

Katharine Budd, NowMoney

Mona Ataya, Mumzworld

Vilhelm Hedberg, Ekar

SME of the Year

Bawabba

Little Thinking Minds

The Camel Soap Factory

RentSher

Calio

Social Enterprise of the Year

Cryosave Arabia

SirajPower

Immensa Technology Labs

BonApp UAE

WakeCap

Evolvin’ Women

Start Up Programme of the Year

Nusaned by SABIC

Sheraa

Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Centre (DTEC)

Tamkeen

Start Up of the Year

Almentor.net

Badia Farms

Dawaami

GymNation

The Luxury Closet

Mums@Work

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Mark Chahwan, Sarwa

Ebraheem Al Samadi, Al Samadi Group

Stefano Fallaha, Fallound

Neha Choudhary, Walkstarr

Thea Myhrvold, Teach Me Now

Kenan Al Mobayed, Keno

Ghassan Muradweij, Koi

