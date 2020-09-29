UAE launches mission to land on the moon by 2024

The UAE on Tuesday announced the launch of a mission to land on the surface of the moon.

The Emirates Lunar Mission will be a 100 percent Emirati-built lunar rover that will land on the moon by 2024, according to a series of tweets by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE Prime Minister and Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The lunar rover has been named "Rashid" in honour of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum who ruled Dubai for 32 years from 1958 until his death in 1990 and who "sparked" the emirate's advancement.

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE will be the fourth country in the world to carry out moon exploration missions and the first in the Arab world.

The lunar explorer will send data and images for the first time from new lunar regions that will be shared with local and international research centres, he said.

He added: "Participating in moon exploration is part of the UAE's space strategy... to build new knowledge capabilities for the state... and build specialised cadres... and upgrading the scientific, technical and research environment in our country... and the lunar explorer will be built 100 percent on the state's land and by our Emirati engineers."

The announcement comes just days after Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the UAE's space sector, with plans to add to the AED22 billion ($6 billion) of investments so far attracted.

After being briefed about the new strategy of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre to 2031, the Dubai ruler backed a new phase of Emirati potential in the space exploration and technology fields.

As well as the project to explore the moon and the ambitious Mars 2117 strategy, the plans also include a satellite development programme to enhance the industry's expertise at the national level and sustain data provision by Emirati satellites, such as DubaiSat-4, KhalifaSat, and Mezn Sat.

On his Twitter account, Sheikh Mohammed said on Saturday: "The UAE's ambition in the space sector explores, plans and makes the future. Our youth, engineers and pioneers open new horizons in the science, technology and innovation fields in this vital sector for the future of our world.

"The space sector in the country represents a tributary to the Arab space sector with the experiences it has gained and the knowledge it has developed and the strategic partnerships it has held. Its future programmes for training national cadres in the space sector and building satellites will be supported by knowledge, data and innovations academic and scientific research institutions in the Arab world and the world for the benefit of mankind."

He added that future space mission would be announced soon.

The review comes a year after Hazza Al Mansoori, the first Emirati astronaut, made history when he travelled to the International Space Station.