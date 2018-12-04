Dubai Sky Pod: the RTA's vision of transport in the future

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan is briefed on the RTA's Unibike and Unicar transport projects

Dubai's transport authority has unveiled its Sky Pod project, a futuristic mobility system which will require less power and infrastructure to operate.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of Dubai Executive Council, was briefed on the Dubai Sky Pod during a visit to the Roads and Transport Authority's Metro Depot at Al Rashidiya, state news agency WAM reported.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the RTA, said the futuristic mobility system would use an area of land that is 100 times less than conventional means of the same capacity, while the pods' power efficiency is five times better than electric vehicles and the system requires infrastructure, which is 10 times less than conventional transit systems.

The first model of the Dubai Sky Pod project is the Unibike, a lightweight vehicle fitted with steel wheels to move on suspended rails.

The RTA said each unit can accommodate up to five riders and can travel at a maximum speed of 150km/hr and carry about 20,000 people per hour.

The second model is the Unicar, designed to carry passengers for a distance up to 200km and accommodate up to six riders travelling at a maximum speed of 150 km/h. The network can transport about 50,000 riders per hour, the RTA added.

WAM did not say whether there were plans for either model to be put into operation in Dubai.

Dubai's Crown Prince also attended a presentation highlighting the RTA’s efforts to operate autonomous air taxis.

The technical specifications are currently being set after finishing the assessment of air taxi manufacturers, WAM said.

Sheikh Hamdan also inspected the new train of the Dubai Metro which has recently arrived and is being tested at the depot.