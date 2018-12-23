Emirates plane diverted to India after in-flight medical emergency

The flight arrived at its final destination - Yangon - with a total delay of 1 hour and 40 minutes

An Emirates plane flying between Dubai and Yangon in Myanmar was forced to make an unscheduled landing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad on Saturday after a young passenger became ill, an airline spokesperson said on Sunday.

In a statement sent to Arabian Business, an Emirates spokesperson said that flight EK388 “diverted to Ahmedabad due to a medical emergency.”

“The flight was met by airport medical services, and the sick passenger was offloaded with three other accompanying passengers,” the spokesperson added. “The flight continued to Yangon and arrived with a total delay of 1 hour and 40 minutes.”

Indian media outlets have reported that the passenger was a five-year old British child who was taken to a local hospital, where he is still undergoing treatment.