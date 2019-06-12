More than 3.9m people use Dubai public transport over Eid

Roads and Transport Authority reveals breakdown of passengers using metro, tram, buses, taxis and boats during holiday period

The total number of public transport riders in Dubai during Eid Al-Fitr holiday exceeded 3.9 million, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The 3,906,107 riders compared to 3,794,320 riders during Eid Al-Fitr holiday in 2018, the RTA said in a statement.

The transport authority revealed the breakdown of public transport ridership during the holiday was as follows - Dubai Metro (1,589,912 riders), tram (69,737 riders), public buses (1,218,945 riders), marine transport (213,926 riders), and taxis (813,587 riders).

The RTA charted out a comprehensive plan for managing traffic during Eid Al-Fitr holiday, which normally witnesses intense vehicular traffic.

The plan was tailored to ensure the integration of various public transit modes to ease the mobility of people celebrating the event in all directions.