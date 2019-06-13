Oman Air unveils new uniform for cabin crew

Uniform has official launch at London Heathrow, with it being rolled out across Oman Air's network in phases

Oman Air cabin crew stepped out in their new uniforms on Thursday, with an official launch at London Heathrow.

Oman's national carrier said in a statement that the new style uniform will be introduced across its network in phases.

Oman Air also launched its new video called State of Wonder which aims to showcase the brand evolution of the guest experience and the beauty of the country as a destination.

Developed by Oman Air’s in-house product development and brand team, the design of the outfit and accessories are inspired by Oman’s rich colours, culture, history and heritage.

The most prominent design element is the retention of the turquoise colour – inspired by the Sea of Oman.

Abdulaziz Al Raisi, Oman Air’s CEO, said: “Inspired by the rich elements of Oman, our new uniform is a testimony that style can be derived from our own inspiring landscapes and surroundings.

"The tremendous amount of effort and time dedicated by our team working through multiple design iterations, and modifications before the precise styling and overall look was achieved in each garment, is indeed praiseworthy.”

Oman Air guests will be able to distinguish its cabin directors onboard through a darker teal shade for stewardesses in the same cut contrasted with a golden hatlet and veil.