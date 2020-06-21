Dubai residents can return from Monday, tourists welcome from July 7

Dubai residents stranded abroad will be able to travel back to the emirate from tomorrow (Monday, June 22), while citizens and residents are allowed to travel overseas from Tuesday under new air travel protocols revealed on Sunday evening by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

Under the directives, visitors and tourists will also be able to travel to Dubai from July 7.

Full details were released by the Dubai Media Office.

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces new air travel protocols for #Dubai citizens, residents and visitors.

The relaxation comes with strict guidelines in order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Returning residents

Residents holding Dubai-issued visas are permitted to return to the emirate by pre-booking flights on any airline on the condition that they obtain an approval coordinated between the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) and the airline.

Residents must fill a ‘Health Declaration Form’ before embarking on their journey to confirm they do not have Covid-19 symptoms. The airline has the right to refuse boarding if passengers display any symptoms of COVID-19.

Upon arrival at Dubai airports, they will have to undergo a PCR test to screen them for Covid-19, they should also register their complete details in the Covid-19 DXB smart app available online on arrival and before leaving the terminal.

On entering Dubai, they should not leave their house until they receive their Covid-19 test result. If they test positive, they will have to home isolate themselves for 14 days.

Residents sharing homes or living in high-density housing facilities will be isolated at an institutional facility if they test positive.

The employer should make arrangements for the isolation facility in accordance with guidelines approved by the Covid-19 Command and Control Centre or bear the costs of a paid isolation facility provided by the government.

Overseas travel

In terms of citizens and residents travelling abroad, there will be no restrictions on the overseas destinations that citizens and residents can travel to. However, they must comply with guidelines and protocols followed in the countries they are travelling to.

They are also required to fill in a ‘Health Declaration Form’ before embarking to confirm they do not have any Covid-19 symptoms. The airline has the right to refuse boarding if they display any symptoms of the virus.

On their return to Dubai, citizens and residents will have to undergo a PCR test at the airport. They must register their details on the Covid-19 DXB app and commit to restricting themselves at home until their test results are available.

In case they are Covid-19 positive, they must isolate themselves for 14 days and adhere to all guidelines and measures outlined by the Command and Control Centre.

International tourists

International tourists travelling by air to Dubai must ensure they meet all requirements for entry to the UAE.

They must download the Covid-19 DXB app and register their details. In addition to filling the ‘Health Declaration Form’ before embarking, they should ensure they have a valid health insurance in order to enter the country. The airline has the right to refuse boarding at the airport of departure if they display any COVID-19 symptoms.

Tourists must do a PCR test with a maximum validity of four days (96 hours) ahead of the date of departure and will be required to show proof of not being infected with the virus on arrival at Dubai airports. If they cannot provide proof, they will undergo a PCR test at the airport.

All arrivals will be subject to thermal screenings. If a traveller is suspected to have COVID-19 symptoms, Dubai airports have the right to re-test to ensure the tourist is free of the virus.

International air travel from the UAE has been suspended since March as part of movement restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.