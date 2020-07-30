Emirates warns passengers to arrive early during busy Eid period

Dubai-based Emirates airline has issued a warning to travellers ahead of what is expected to be a busy period for the Eid holiday.

Passengers are reminded to check the latest travel requirements, and to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departure to avoid any delays.

The busiest time for departures in Terminal 3 is expected to be today (Thursday).

A statement from the carrier said: “Customers who present themselves less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel.”

After checking in, passengers are also advised to make sure they get to their boarding gate on time. Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before each flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure.

“If passengers report late Emirates will not be able to accept them for travel. Check-in and gate closure timings will be strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule,” the statement added.

Emirates has increased its operations to 67 destinations.