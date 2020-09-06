We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff writer

Sun 6 Sep 2020

Bahrain re-opens borders to tourists and non-residents from 182 countries

Passengers must undergo a PCR test at their own expense after landing

Those staying in the country for longer than 10 days must take a follow-up test on the 10th day of their visit.

Bahrain has re-opened its borders to tourists and non-residents following the introduction of new Covid-19 testing measures.

Passengers holding electronic visas and those eligible for visas on arrival – from 114 countries and 68 countries respectively – will now be able to enter the kingdom.

Bahraini citizens, residents, and GCC nationals continue to be permitted, as well as diplomats, military personnel, airline crew, and holders of official, service, or UN passports.

The revised measures include a requirement for passengers to undergo a PCR test at their own expense after landing.

Arrivals must remain in self-isolation until negative results are received, while transfer passengers are exempt from the tests. Travellers who test positive will receive further instructions from authorities.

The requirement to quarantine has been removed, but those staying in the country for longer than 10 days must take a follow-up test on the 10th day of their visit.

Passengers can check eligibility or apply for an electronic visa by visiting evisa.gov.bh.

