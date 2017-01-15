Careem to double its car service for kids in the UAE

|Home
Careem Kids service offers parents a dedicated car that comes pre-installed with a child seat
Ride-hailing app Careem is set to double it dedicated car service for kids in the UAE.
The Careem Kids service offers parents a dedicated car that comes pre-installed with a child seat, with the option to add more seats upon request.
Careem said the move further strengthens its approach to leading by example and upholding the highest levels of passenger safety across all markets where it operates.
Quoting a report published in local media, Careem said 98% of children in the UAE do not wear seat belts, which was the primary reason why car accidents were responsible for 63% of all child deaths in the country in 2015.
“When our customers book a service with us, our primary objective is to simplify their lives and when it comes to parents booking a car for their children, we want them to enjoy complete peace of mind, knowing that their children are in safe hands and in the watchful supervision of a company that stands by a zero-compromise policy when it comes to road safety,” said Aura Lunde, GM of Careem UAE.
“Our Careem Kids Captains share the same beliefs and are extremely focused on ensuring a safe and comfortable ride for our little customers. For Careem Kids, safety starts with a buckled-up child seat, so while our app may say Yalla when you initiate a booking, the car starts moving only after the necessary safety precautions are in place.”
