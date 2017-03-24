Going to the Dubai World Cup? Then you should read this...

Dubai's transport authority outlines traffic plan to ease congestion on one of city's busiest sporting days

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 24 March 2017 5:14 PM
Victor Espinoza celebrates after leading California Chrome to win last year's Dubai World Cup race. (MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP/Getty Images)

Dubai's transport authority has revealed details of its plan to ease congestion around on the city's biggest sporting events which will take place on Saturday.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said in a series of tweets that it will manage traffic for the Dubai World Cup raceday at Meydan Racecourse for eight hours from 4pm local time to midnight.

The RTA warned locals to expect delays on the roads close to Meydan Street tomorrow, adding that it advises race fans to head to the event before 3pm to beat the rush.

It said it will provide 4,000 taxis, including limousines, to help carry people to Meydan and will provide around 6,400 parking spaces for cardholders and visitors.

In another tweet, the RTA said it will supply 50 buses from Meydan to Burj Khalifa and City Centre Metro Stations during the event and another 100 to ferry fans from the parking areas.

The Dubai World Cup features a nine-race card offering $30 million across six Group 1 and three Group 2 races on turf and dirt.

