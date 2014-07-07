New UAE anti-terrorism law to include fines of up to $27m, death sentence

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
The tough new draft legislation covers offenders who finance terror or campaign on behalf of a terrorist group.
The UAE government is to introduce a new tough law against anyone found to be involved in acts of terrorism.
The draft law carries severe penalties for offenders, including fines of up to AED100m ($27m), life imprisonment or the death sentence.
The new legislation, which covers offenders who finance terrorist acts or campaign for a terrorist group, is being fast-tracked, according to a report in Gulf News.
The Federal National Council is expected to be recalled from its summer break to attend a special session later this month to review the draft law, which will also authorise the cabinet to establish lists of designated terrorist organisations and persons.
The law is also looking to establishing counselling centres where terrorists will receive intensive religious and welfare counselling in jail. The programme is targeted against future threats posed by those holding extremist views.
The bill will also bring the UAE in line with the International Standards on Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation.
